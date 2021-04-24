Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:CAS traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 217,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

