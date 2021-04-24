Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $24.97 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.