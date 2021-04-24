CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano Sells 10,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.