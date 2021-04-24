CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano Sells 10,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CVM stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
