Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CGAU stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.66.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
