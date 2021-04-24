Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

