Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. Equities analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

