Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 465.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $376.27 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.52 and a 200 day moving average of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.