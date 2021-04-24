Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

