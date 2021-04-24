Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.