Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$5.54 and a 52 week high of C$16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

