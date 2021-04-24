CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up to $54.88

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.88, but opened at $57.87. CEVA shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CEVA. Barclays increased their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,774.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.