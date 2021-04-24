CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.07 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit