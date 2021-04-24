Chad L. Williams Sells 1,100 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QTS opened at $66.42 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 38.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

