Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,908 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

DAKT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

