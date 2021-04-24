Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a PE ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

