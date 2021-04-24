Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $583.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

