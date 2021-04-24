Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,614. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit