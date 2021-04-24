Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,614. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

