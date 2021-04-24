Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Strong Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $146.16 and last traded at $145.75. Approximately 9,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 355,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

