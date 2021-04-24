Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $730.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $685.39.

Shares of CHTR opened at $657.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.16. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

