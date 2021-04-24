Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (PPRQF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPRQF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

