Chromia Price Tops $0.24 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $102.83 million and $108.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

