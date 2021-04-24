CIBC Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$71.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.57.

TSE IAG opened at C$68.87 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$37.71 and a one year high of C$71.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3599994 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

