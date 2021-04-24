Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

CSCO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

