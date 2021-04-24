Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

