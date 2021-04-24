Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

CSCO opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

