Citigroup Begins Coverage on iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iliad has a consensus rating of Buy.

iliad stock opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.26. iliad has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

