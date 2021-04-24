Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $65.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.
THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.
Shares of THC stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
