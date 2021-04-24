Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $65.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

