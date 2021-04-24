Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

