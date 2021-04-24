Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,216 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

