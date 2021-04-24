Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

