Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

