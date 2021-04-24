CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $7.19 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $5,886.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

