Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,298 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 2.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

