Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. 149,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,135. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

