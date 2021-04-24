Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

