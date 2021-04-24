Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €45.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.09 ($53.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of EPA SGO traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €52.97 ($62.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.22.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

