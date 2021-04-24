Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

CFRUY opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

