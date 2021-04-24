Comparing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sasol and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sasol presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Sasol’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sasol is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 1.01 -$5.87 billion $0.82 20.74 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.62 $12.07 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

Summary

Sasol beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

