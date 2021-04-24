Conceal Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 110.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $300,517.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,705.14 or 1.00000889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00494020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.78 or 0.00368362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00124804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003934 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,823,663 coins and its circulating supply is 10,585,681 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

