Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.