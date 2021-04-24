Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

