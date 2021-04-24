Contrasting Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kingstone Companies and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.62 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -9.45 Tiptree $772.73 million 0.63 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A Tiptree -5.16% -10.73% -1.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.