Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

