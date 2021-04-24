Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Core-Mark worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

