Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 3,808 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $426,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,402,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $992,091.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $678,213.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $118.19 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

