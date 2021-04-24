County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 9,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $26.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $145.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

