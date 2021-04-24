Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. Covestro has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.