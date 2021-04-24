Cowen Increases Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $19.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

