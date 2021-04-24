Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 700 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.