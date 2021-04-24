Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,700 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit