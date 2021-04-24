Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,700 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

