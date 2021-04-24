Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 750 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.98 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.